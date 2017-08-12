Girl, 9, among at least 24 killed in violence after disputed Kenyan election

A girl of nine killed by a stray bullet is at least 24 people reported to have been killed in violence following Kenyan elections which are disputed by the opposition.

Police fired live ammunition and tear gas on opposition officials trying to reach supporters as rioting and clashes broke out after the announcement that President Uhuru Kenyatta had won a second term.

Wycliff Mokaya said his nine-year-old daughter died after being hit by a bullet as she played on a balcony in a Nairobi slum area that has strong opposition support.

"I was watching her play with her friends when she suddenly fell down," he said.

"She was my only hope."

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights group reported that at last two dozen had died in violence after the election result.