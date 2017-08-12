Hoping to see the Perseids tonight?

Meteors are bright streaks of light that shoot across the sky so fast they can be seen in the blink of an eye. Commonly known as shooting stars, they can sometimes turn into bright fireballs that can last a few seconds.

The Perseid meteor shower is the most famous of all the meteor showers, providing an opportunity for non-enthusiasts to see a meteor. The Perseids can be seen from the end of July with one meteor an hour crossing the skies.

The peak dates to see the Perseid meteor shower are between the 12-13 August with up to 100 meteors visible per hour and with clear skies forecast for many tonight, there's a good chance you will get to see it.

Amanda Houston has the latest forecast: