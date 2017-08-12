Learner drivers to be allowed on motorways under shake up of safety rules

Learner drivers will be allowed to take lessons on the motorway under a shake-up of laws, the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has announced.

The change will allow people who had not yet passed their test to drive on Britain's motorways with an approved instructor.

Mr Grayling said it was intended to make the roads safer by ensuring that novices are better prepared before they start driving independently.

He said the law change was "long overdue" and would benefit everyone on the roads.

"What we have at the moment is a situation where you can drive away after your test straight onto a motorway for the first time," he said.

"What we're going to be doing in future is now having training for young people, learner drivers, on motorways in controlled conditions with an experienced instructor."