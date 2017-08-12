Man arrested over mother and daughter stabbing

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a mother and daughter who were stabbed to death.

The man was arrested after he was spotted by a member of the public following a police media appeal.

The police are investigating the killing of two women in a property in Golders Green Crescent, north west London.

The two women were reportedly stabbed to death.

Police were called to the address on Friday at 8.50pm after reports that two women had been seriously injured and pronounced them dead at the scene.

The suspect, who was known to the two victims, was arrested shortly before 2pm and was taken to a north London police station, police said.

Detective Inspector Ian Lott from the Homicide and Major Crime Command said: "Following a recent media appeal a discerning member of the public alerted police to a real time sighting and officers moved quickly to detain and arrest the man wanted for questioning shortly before 14:00hrs.

"This was a devastating attack on two women in their homes. Our investigation is ongoing."