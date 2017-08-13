London 2017: GB win silver and bronze in 4x400m relays

Great Britain picked up silver and bronze medals in the women and men's 4x400m relays on the final evening of the World Championships at the London Stadium.

Zoey Clark, Laviai Nielsen, Eilidh Doyle and Emily Diamond finished in second place with a time of 3.25 minutes - just a fraction of a second ahead of Poland - on Sunday evening.

With the US taking gold, GB's women secured the nation's fifth medal of the championships.

Shortly after, the men also secured a medal by finishing third in the 4x400m behind Trinidad & Tobago and the US.

Matt Hudson-Smith, Dwayne Cowan, Rabah Yousif, Martyn Rooney finished the race in 2.98 minutes, securing GB's sixth medal of the tournament.