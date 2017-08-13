Mo Farah takes Mobot to new heights in emotional farewell to track athletics

He may have missed out on the gold in the 5,000m at the World Championships, but Mo Farah has taken the Mobot to new heights, striking his iconic pose on top of the London Eye.

Sir Mo came in second in the 5,000m, behind Ethiopia's Muktar Edris on Saturday evening, a disappointment for the Olympic Champion who is due to retire from the track at the end of the month to focus on the marathon.

But he was beaming again on Sunday morning, back in his tracksuit and clambering outside a London Eye capsule on top of the 135m high wheel.

The 34-year-old had already won the 10,000m last week, but the end of the 5,000m was emotional, with Sir Mo collapsing to the track after the race before being hauled to his feet.