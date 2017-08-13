Philip Hammond and Liam Fox vow Brexit transition will be no 'back door' to EU

Cabinet ministers from different ends of the Brexit spectrum have attempted to end infighting over Britain's transition away from the EU, with Philip Hammond and Liam Fox jointly stressing the UK will completely leave the single market and customs union after Brexit in 2019.

In an article in the Sunday Telegraph, the chancellor of the exchequer and the secretary for international trade attempt to paper over divisions that have emerged in the cabinet.

The two ministers, who represent the Remain and Leave wings of the Tory party respectively, write that Britain will not stay in the EU by the "back door".

They write that there will be a "time-limited" transition period that would "further our national interest and give business greater certainty", but insist that Brexit will not be halted.

The article comes as ministers prepare to publish a new series papers detailing their aims for the Brexit talks amid criticism about a lack of clarity over the government's negotiating position.