Submarine owner arrested over journalist's disappearance after vessel sinks

A Danish inventor who built a submarine has been arrested over the disappearance of a journalist - who prosecutors believe was on the ship before it sank.

Peter Madsen is being held on manslaughter charges after Swedish journalist Kim Wall vanished shortly after his 40-tonne amateur submarine sank off Denmark's coast on Friday.

Ms Wall, a 30-year-old Swede who had worked for the New York Times, The Guardian, South China Morning Post and Vice Magazine, boarded the sub on Thursday evening.

Madsen has denied responsibility for the fate of Ms Wall, claiming she disembarked before the vessel went down.

The journalist's boyfriend alerted authorities on Friday morning that the sub, named the UC3 Nautilus, had not returned to Copenhagen as expected.

A major search was launched involving the Danish Navy, including two helicopters and three ships, which briefly spotted the sub before it sank.