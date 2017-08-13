Trump's vague condemnation of Charlottesville killing plays into extremists' hands

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump always promised to confront the threat from domestic terrorism.

But perhaps he wasn't always straight about where that threat came from.

The violent extremism promoted by America’s white supremacists is neither new nor surprising.

Of all the deadly terrorist attacks in the US during the 15 years that followed 9/11, far right wing groups were responsible for 73 percent, according to research by the Government Accountability Office.

And yet, days after the inauguration of President Trump, his administration was reported to have decided to revamp a government counter-extremism programme to focus solely on Islamist radicals, rather than the pretend-patriots on the extreme far right.

Muslims are increasingly the victims of America's terrorist attacks.

Last week a mosque in Minnesota was firebombed in what officials have called "an act of terrorism".

But Trump remained silent - despite his almost instant responses to some attacks by Islamists abroad.

Trump did comment on the Charlottesville attack, but he was widely accused of lacking moral clarity in his public statement.