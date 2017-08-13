Uber 'didn't report' sex attack driver who struck again

Uber has been accused of allowing a driver who sexually assaulted a passenger to strike again - by not reporting the incident.

Scotland Yard criticised taxi firm in a strongly-worded letter, suggesting the company put its reputation ahead over public safety.

The driver was allowed to stay on Uber's books while allegations of sexual assault loomed over him.

He then went on to a commit another "more serious" attack on a woman in his car, police said.

The Met said it could be presumed the second incident would have been "prevented" had Uber reported the first attack.