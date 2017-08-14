A fine start to the day in the east, cloudier further west

Many eastern parts will have a fine start to the day with some sunshine but it will be cloudier further west.

Rain across many western areas will slowly move eastwards through the day, some of which will be heavy, and this will be accompanied by a strengthening breeze.

Although cloud will thicken across most areas, it should remain dry across southeastern areas until after dark.

Feeling warm where the sun does appear, with a top temperature of 23 Celsius (73F), but much cooler under the rain.