Australia's deputy PM may be forced to quit for 'being a Kiwi'

Australian-born Barnaby Joyce is refusing to stand down. Credit: APTN

Australia's deputy prime minister may be forced to resign after the New Zealand government declared him a Kiwi citizen. Barnaby Joyce is the nation's highest profile politician yet to be embroiled in a dual identity crisis that now threatens the government's grip on power. Four other politicians, including another senior government minister, have been exposed after learning they were citizens of other nations. A 116-year-old section of the Australian constitution bans dual nationals from taking office. Mr Joyce, who leads the conservative Nationals minor coalition party, is refusing to stand down and has received the backing of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull rejected opposition calls for Barnaby Joyce to stand down from his cabinet role until his eligibility is decided. Credit: APTN

The opposition has called for him to be dropped from the cabinet and refused a vote in parliament until Australia's High Court decides on his eligibility to hold office. His exit would force a by-election and see the government lose its one-seat majority in the House of Representatives. Mr Joyce, who gained prominence internationally in a public row with Johnny Depp over the Hollywood actor's failure to quarantine his dogs, said the New Zealand High Commission informed him on Thursday he "may be a citizen by descent of New Zealand". Announcing the news in parliament, he said: "Needless to say, I was shocked to receive this information."

Johnny Depp and then-wife Amber Heard fought a war of words with Barnaby Joyce in 2015. Credit: AP