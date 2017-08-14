'Hero' stabbed trying to protect murdered MP Jo Cox dies

The family of Jo Cox have paid tribute to the "true hero" who was stabbed trying to protect the MP from her murderer, after he died aged 79.

Former miner Bernard Kenny was seriously injured as he intervened when right-wing extremist Thomas Mair attacked Mrs Cox in his home village of Birstall, West Yorkshire, in June 2016.

He was later awarded the George Medal for his bravery - the highest possible civilian honour.

His son Phil Kenny, 58, confirmed that his father died on Monday morning.

Mrs Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater described Mr Kenny as a "shining example of Yorkshire bravery" in a tribute made on behalf of the whole family.