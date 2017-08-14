Teenage girl dies after car rams pizza restaurant in France

A 13-year-old girl has died and at least 11 people have been injured after a car was driven into a pizza restaurant to the east of Paris.

Authorities said the driver, who was immediately arrested, may have been trying to kill himself. His actions were not thought to be terror-related.

The teenage girl and her brother were among diners eating on the outdoor terrace of Pizzeria Cesena when a man in a BMW accelerated toward them, an official with the national gendarme service said.

The girl died immediately, while the boy's injuries are considered life-threatening, the official said.

At least three others were taken to hospital in a serious condition, and eight more sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened in the town of Sept-Sorts, around 36 miles from Paris.

Images on social media showed a car embedded in the front of the restaurant, with tables and chairs strewn across the pavement around it.

French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said the driver of the car was born in 1985 and was believed to have tried to commit suicide last week.