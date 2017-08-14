- ITV Report
Kidnapped model Chloe Ayling: 'I just hoped for a non-painful death'
British model Chloe Ayling broke down in tears as she described seeing what she thought was her own coffin during her kidnap in Italy.
The model sobbed as she said: "I thought that I was going to die... I was hoping for a non-painful death".
In her first TV Interview on ITV's This Morning, Ms Ayling said she was snatched at a fake photo shoot in Milan and held for six days.
She said her captor told her she would be sold as a sex slave in the Middle East, where men and their relatives would use her for about three months before she would be fed to the tigers.
At one point she spotted a large suitcase which she thought would be used to hold her dead body, she told the programme.
Ms Ayling also hit out at "hurtful" speculation that she had not been telling the full truth after suggestions that she did not seem traumatised in interviews.
"I still am scared even when I’m at home," she said.
"I’m not gonna be the same person again. I’m going to have a complete career change, it’s really affected my life."
When asked if that meant she wouldn’t be modelling, she said: "Not glamour modelling, no."
The model said she focused on her young son and mother to get through her ordeal, saying: "you just want to see your family again."
She said she had been under extreme psychological pressure by a man who said he was a trained assassin who had killed before.
"I try to be as strong as possible," she said of her reaction, but added she had been left "crying almost everyday" suffering paranoia so intense that she could not leave her hotel room while helping Italian police.
A Polish national, 30-year-old Lukasz Pawel Herba, has been charged over the kidnapping and awaits trial.