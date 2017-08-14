Kidnapped model Chloe Ayling: 'I just hoped for a non-painful death'

British model Chloe Ayling broke down in tears as she described seeing what she thought was her own coffin during her kidnap in Italy.

The model sobbed as she said: "I thought that I was going to die... I was hoping for a non-painful death".

In her first TV Interview on ITV's This Morning, Ms Ayling said she was snatched at a fake photo shoot in Milan and held for six days.

She said her captor told her she would be sold as a sex slave in the Middle East, where men and their relatives would use her for about three months before she would be fed to the tigers.

At one point she spotted a large suitcase which she thought would be used to hold her dead body, she told the programme.