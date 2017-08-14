Heavy rain clearing northeastwards overnight

Heavy rain clears northeastwards across the UK overnight tonight.

A second area of heavy showers potentially nudging in across southeast England, where here the increased cloud cover will hold temperatures up into the mid teens.

Beautiful brightness across many parts of the UK to start Tuesday - although southeastern England will likely see a cloudy, drizzle picture at first before improving into the afternoon.

Showers will bubble up as the sunshine gets going - although many parts will escape these and get away with a fine day. Highs peaking at 24C in the southeast.