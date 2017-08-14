Man remanded over murder of dog walker found dead in woods

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a grandfather who was stabbed to death while walking his dogs.

Alexander Palmer appeared at Norwich Magistrate's Court by video-link from a police station.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and to state his address as Freesia Way, Cringleford. Norfolk Police had previously given his address as Dereham Road, Bawdeswell.

The body of 83-year-old Peter Wrighton was found in woodland near the village of East Harling on August 5 after being repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.

Mr Wrighton was described in a tribute statement from his family and his wife of 59 years as "a lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather".

The retired BT worker had a "kind nature" and had a "love of walking his dogs and chatting with people to pass the time of day", his family said.

Alexander Palmer has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.