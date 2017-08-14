- ITV Report
Neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer dropped by web host over critical article of Charlottesville victim
Neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has been dropped by its web hosting company after an article it posted about a woman killed in Saturday's Charlotteville protest.
The Daily Stormer faced fresh scrutiny and anger after it criticised Heather Heyer, who died after a car ploughed into a crowd who were protesting at a white supremacist rally.
GoDaddy, which hosts the site on its server, announced it would refuse to continue hosting the site and gave its owners 24 hours to move.
In a tweet it said they were being dropped because they "violated our terms of service".
Shortly afterwards, the website appeared to be hacked by the Anonymous collective - but it is thought the 'takeover' may have been a fake possibly staged by the site's owner.
A post on the front page said the collective had staged the hacking "in the name of Heather Heyer, a victim of white supremacist terrorism" and would delete all content within 24 hours.
However, doubts were raised over the authenticity of the claims.
All former posts - including the article about Ms Heyer - still remained up on the site.
The New York Daily News quoted a source linked to Anonymous who said its members would not have allowed the page to remain online if they had been responsible for the alleged takover.
Several Anonymous-linked Twitter accounts suggested the hacking was a fake staged by its owner Andrew Anglin.
It comes after the Daily Stormer was rejected by a number of major internet companies, including Google, PayPal and Coinbase, according to the ProPublica website.