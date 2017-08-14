Neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer dropped by web host over critical article of Charlottesville victim

Neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has been dropped by its web hosting company after an article it posted about a woman killed in Saturday's Charlotteville protest.

The Daily Stormer faced fresh scrutiny and anger after it criticised Heather Heyer, who died after a car ploughed into a crowd who were protesting at a white supremacist rally.

GoDaddy, which hosts the site on its server, announced it would refuse to continue hosting the site and gave its owners 24 hours to move.

In a tweet it said they were being dropped because they "violated our terms of service".