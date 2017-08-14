- ITV Report
Hundreds killed as mudslide buries Sierra Leone capital
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers
At least 312 people have died after an overnight mudslide brought on by heavy rain swept through Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, according to the Red Cross.
Officials announced the rising death toll as the military launched a desperate effort to reach people trapped in the flooding.
Footage of a powerful river of mud pounding past buildings was filmed by a climate change organisation in the country.
The footage by Society 4 Climate Change Communication Sierra Leone was filmed at midday local time and showed the city's Dundas Street.
The society described the flash flooding as the worst natural disaster to strike the West African country, which has also left hundreds homeless.
Relatives desperately searched through the mud while others carted victims in rice sacks to overwhelmed morgues.
Coroners said bodies are filling the morgues' floors in the city.
"The capacity at the mortuary is too small for the corpses," coroner technician Sinneh Kamara told Sierra Leone's national broadcaster.
Poor drainage systems in the impoverished areas of the capital - which are also close to sea level - are known to exacerbate flooding during the country's rainy season.