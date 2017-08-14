Tale of Moti: Remembering India's Partition 70 years on

Nina's mother Gurdev (back, centre) with father Gurdip, mother Karam and sisters Piara (back left), Majnit (front right) and brother Mohinder (behind father). Credit: Nannar family

My mum tells a story of a man called Moti who would travel around the villages near her home in Rusulpur in the Punjab selling oil to families in the 1930s and 40s. He was Muslim. They were Sikh. It wasn't an issue, Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims lived side by side in the villages and towns of Northern India. Moti could seen his village from Mum's. Then Partition happened. Mum was just a small girl, but she remembers very clearly what happened in those terrible times. There were stories of villages being ransacked, people being beaten, even killed, Muslims who now found themselves in Hindu and Sikh dominated India - Pakistan, their new home, many miles away.

Indian troops pictured in 1947. Credit: AP

Still Moti came to deliver oil to his Sikh neighbours, a round that started in the early hours every day. My Mum's uncle was horrified. What are you doing here Moti, he screamed.

Your village has packed up and is leaving for Pakistan, you must go with them, it is not safe to stay. They could all see flames in the distance, and Moti, terrified for his safety was panic stricken. He climbed to the top of one of the houses in the village, standing on the flat roof to look into the distance to see what was happening in his home village. He could see fire, hear screams and realised he had been left behind in the desperate flight for safety undertaken by his family and friends who'd been unable to find him. He died of a heart attack right there. On that roof. It was sheer terror that did it says Mum.

A boy sits on a wall of a refugee camp in Delhi. Credit: DPA/PA