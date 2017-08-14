Temporary customs union 'could ease Brexit chaos'

Credit: AP

A temporary customs union could be put in place to help prevent chaos at Britain's borders after Brexit, the Government has said. Brexit Secretary David Davis will ask Brussels for an "interim" period to allow a smooth switch over to the new trading regime that will be put in place once the UK leaves. A time-limited transition will mean businesses on both sides of the Channel only have to adapt once to rule changes, the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) said. It comes after Chancellor Philip Hammond and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the UK would pull out of both the single market and the customs union in 2019. Temporary arrangements could allow trade deals to be negotiated with other countries, something members of the bloc are forbidden from doing, while governments and businesses adjust to new arrangements. Mr Davis told ITV's Good Morning Britain that securing the temporary arrangements with the EU would be "in both sides' interest". "We sell them, the Europeans, about 230 billion euro of goods and services a year. They sell us 290 billion euro. So there are a lot of things there," he said.

Asked whether Britain would have to pay to stay in the customs union, he said: "What happens in that sort of interim period you will have to leave me to negotiate, I'm afraid, how we do it, but the aim is to bring to an end these huge £10 billion-a-year payments, bring that to an end now. "We are still haggling with them over what we may owe them in the short term but we are going to bring the overall thing to an end. "This is something that is in both sides' interest. Now you are right, there will be political push-back and that's what the negotiations will be about," Mr Davis added.

Brexit Secretary David Davis shakes hands with EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier. Credit: AP

Critics dubbed the proposals "a fantasy" and said they did little to provide the certainty businesses have called for. Writing for the City AM newspaper Mr Davis said the UK's new customs arrangements "will need to facilitate the freest and most frictionless possible trade in goods between Britain and the EU". He said an interim period "would be a strong indicator to all our businesses and citizens that politicians on both sides are serious about finding a constructive outcome that works for all involved". Mr Davis added: "The united desire to avoid unnecessary disruption or a disorderly exit for the United Kingdom from the European Union is a strong foundation for the negotiations." Ministers have been warned about the strain ports could be put under if they face a big increase in bureaucracy for dealing with goods entering and leaving the country. The proposals are being outlined in the first of a series of "future partnership papers" being released by the Government. Although negotiations on a new system are not scheduled to start for sometime, the Government said setting out its aims showed the UK's "desire to ensure our exit from the EU is smooth, orderly and successful". The government is putting forward two options for systems that could be introduced after Brexit. One option being put forward for by Mr Davis would see the UK manage a new customs border with administration streamlined to the "fullest extent possible". The Brexit Secretary will also float plans for a customs partnership with the EU that would negate the need for a customs border between the UK and the rest of the bloc.

A position paper on the fraught issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will published on Wednesday, ahead of the third round of Brexit negotiations in Brussels at the end of the month. Mr Davis said the document will make clear the commitment to maintain a seamless and frictionless border with no return to the hard borders of the past. Labour former shadow chancellor Chris Leslie, a leading supporter of the Open Britain campaign group, said it looked like the Government wanted to "have their cake and eat it". "Ministers claim we can leave the customs union and yet still achieve 'the most frictionless customs agreement anywhere in the world,' but with absolutely no detail about how such a miraculous new system will be achieved," he said. "It is a fantasy to pretend we can have the freest and most frictionless trade possible with our largest partner when the Government remain intent on pulling Britain out of the customs union." Tom Brake, Liberal Democrats Brexit spokesman, said the Government's "extreme Brexit will end up leaving Britain poorer". He added: "Even if they were agreed to by the EU, these proposals will only delay the economic pain caused by leaving the customs union. "We still face the prospect of more red tape for businesses, longer queues at our borders and higher prices for consumers once the transition comes to an end."

