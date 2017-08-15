A wet start in eastern Scotland and southeast England

It will be a wet start across parts of eastern Scotland and the far southeast of England, but most of this rain should clear away through the morning.

This will leave a day of sunshine and showers across the country.

Showers will be most frequent across northern areas where they may be heavy in places, particularly across Scotland.

Many southern areas may stay dry and fine throughout the day and it will feel warm in the sunshine.

Top temperature 23 Celsius (73F).