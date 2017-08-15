Charlie Gard foundation for children to be set up using well-wishers' donations of £1.3 million

Charlie Gard's parents have said they will use £1.3 million donated by well-wishers to set up a "Charlie Gard Foundation" which will help children with rare diseases.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates announced the decision on a fund-raising website following Charlie's death.

Charlie was born with a rare genetic disease called mitochondrial depletion syndrome which caused progressive muscle weakness and meant that he was deaf and unable to cry.

His parents fought a five-month court battle with doctors from Great Ormond Street Hospital for permission to fly him to the US for experimental treatment not available in the UK.

But a High Court judge ruled in favour of the hospital and said Charlie should be allowed to die with dignity and Charlie died on July 28, just days before his first birthday.

The couple had appealed for cash to cover Charlie's medical bills on a GoFundMe page - more than 84,000 people donated.