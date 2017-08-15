Drug-resistant fungus spreads through British hospitals

A potentially deadly fungus that is resistant to drugs is spreading through hospitals in the UK.

Over 200 patients have been affected or found to be carrying the fungus called Candida auris after it was detected in around 20 separate NHS Trusts and independent hospitals.

Complications arise when the fungus enters the body or blood stream during medical treatment, such as the insertion of drips of urinary catheters, or a wound.

The yeast was first discovered in 2009 in the ear of a patient in Japan and can live on the skin and inside the body, causing complications in people with weakened immune systems.

Medical staff have been issued with new guidance on detecting and dealing with the fungus, including the "intensive" disinfection of wards.

"As at the beginning of July 2017, 20 separate NHS Trusts and independent hospitals in the United Kingdom had detected over 200 patients colonised or infected with C. auris," a spokesperson for Public Health England (PHE) said.

PHE confirmed that three hospitals had seen large outbreaks that "have proved difficult to control", though two of these outbreaks have been declared over and one is seeing "significantly fewer" new cases.

PHE said there was no evidence that any of the infections had resulted in the death of a patient in the UK, although there were limitations to the information available.

Official guidance states that infections are usually minor, while serious infections are rare.

PHE said most cases detected in the UK have been of colonised patients, while around a quarter of cases have been clinical infections - including 27 patients who developed blood stream infections.

C. auris is resistant to the first-line antifungal drug fluconazole and the species can rapidly evolve to develop resistance.

Since its discovery it has caused prolonged hospital outbreaks in India, Pakistan, Venezuela, and Colombia.