Grenfell Inquiry to examine authorities' response and 'adequacy' of fire regulations

The inquiry into the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower will focus on the cause of the fire and the actions of the authorities in the build-up to the blaze, the government has announced.

Although all of the terms suggested by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, who is chairing the inquiry, have been approved, the announcement will disappoint those who wanted a broader inquiry that delved more generally into social housing.

Prime Minister Theresa May said that while such wider social concerns will not form part of the inquiry she was "determined" they would not be left "unanswered".

Survivors and campaigners had pressed for systemic issues underlying the cause of the June 14 blaze in which at least 80 were lost their lives to be examined.

The inquiry will focus on: