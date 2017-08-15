Guam television and radio accidentally broadcast emergency warning message

Residents in Guam were left fearing for their lives after local television and radio stations accidentally broadcast an emergency warning.

Services were interrupted by a "civil danger warning" on several stations in the early hours of Tuesday.

It warned: "A broadcast station or cable system has issued a civil danger warning for the following countries/areas: Guam; at 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2017, effective until 12:40 a.m.

"Message from KTWGKSTO."

The message was broadcast by two radio stations, and was also screened on at least one television station on the island.

It prompted numerous panicked residents to call police, reported Guam news website PNC.