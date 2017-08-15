- ITV Report
Trump: 'Both sides' to blame for Charlottesville violence
Donald Trump has once again insisted there was "blame on both sides" for the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.
The US president was widely criticised for his initial response to the clashes, in which an anti-far right protester was killed, with Mr Trump saying there was "hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides".
On Monday, the Republican made a more conventional statement at the White House, branding members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took part as "criminals and thugs".
But in an impromptu press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, he praised his original response to Charlottesville and angrily blamed liberal groups in addition to white supremacist for the violence.
Mr Trump said: "What about the alt-left that came charging at...the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt?
"You had a group on one side and you had a group on the other and they came at each other with clubs and it was vicious and it was horrible, and it was a horrible thing to watch. But there is another side.
"There was a group on this side, you can call them the left, that came violently attacking the other group. So you can say what you want but that's the way it is."
He defended the time it took him to single out white nationalists involved, saying that "before I make a statement I need the facts".
Following Tuesday's statement, the former head of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, thanked MrTrump for what he said was his "honesty" and "courage" in telling the truth about the violence and for condemning "leftist terrorists".
Heather Heyer, 32, died and 19 other people were injured when a car was driven into people protesting against a far-right march in Charlottesville. The president said the driver was a disgrace to himself and his country.
Following criticism from both Republicans and Democrats of President Trump's initial remarks, Vice President Mike Pence condemned the violence "in the strongest terms".
At Trump Tower, the President took out a copy of his original statement, repeating the start but omitting to repeat his controversial "on many sides" line.
"Before I make a statement I need the facts, so I don't want to rush into a statement, so making the statement when I made it was excellent," he added.
He also claimed the mother of Heather Heyer had said the "nicest things" about him on social media.
"I very much appreciated that," he said, adding: "I hear she was a fine, actually an incredible young woman - but her mother on Twitter thanked me for what I said."