Trump: 'Both sides' to blame for Charlottesville violence

Donald Trump has once again insisted there was "blame on both sides" for the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

The US president was widely criticised for his initial response to the clashes, in which an anti-far right protester was killed, with Mr Trump saying there was "hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides".

On Monday, the Republican made a more conventional statement at the White House, branding members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took part as "criminals and thugs".

But in an impromptu press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, he praised his original response to Charlottesville and angrily blamed liberal groups in addition to white supremacist for the violence.

Mr Trump said: "What about the alt-left that came charging at...the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt?

"You had a group on one side and you had a group on the other and they came at each other with clubs and it was vicious and it was horrible, and it was a horrible thing to watch. But there is another side.

"There was a group on this side, you can call them the left, that came violently attacking the other group. So you can say what you want but that's the way it is."

He defended the time it took him to single out white nationalists involved, saying that "before I make a statement I need the facts".

Following Tuesday's statement, the former head of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, thanked MrTrump for what he said was his "honesty" and "courage" in telling the truth about the violence and for condemning "leftist terrorists".