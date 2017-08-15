Police search for man missing with two young children

Police are searching for a man who has disappeared with his two young children.

Robert Roche, 36, his 18-month-old daughter Betsy and son Joey, aged three, were last seen when they set off for nursery from their Hove home on Monday morning.

Worried relatives raised the alarm on Monday evening when they did not return home and police have said they are "very concerned" for their welfare.

Detective Inspector Mick Jones, of Sussex Police, said: "We are searching the local area and are keen to hear from anyone who has spotted Robert and his children.

"We also ask Robert to get in touch with us so that we can arrange to meet and confirm that he and the children are OK.

"We are not treating the disappearance as suspicious at this stage but it has not happened before and we are naturally very concerned for Robert and especially for his children."