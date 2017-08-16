Action needed to prevent care home places 'shortfall'

Nearly 190,000 new care home places will be needed by 2035, experts have predicted.

Increases in life expectancy and rises in the number of years older people spend with substantial care needs are sparking soaring demand for places.

A new study published in The Lancet predicts the number of people aged 65 or older who will need care home places will rise by 85.7% by 2035 - with 189,043 additional places needed.

Between 1991 and 2011, the number of years spent with substantial care needs for adults over 65 nearly doubled, according to the researchers, while life expectancy increased for both men and women.

Experts said action is required immediately to prevent problems in the future.

Sir Andrew Dilnot, who chaired a government review on the funding of care and support, said: "Expenditure on the care of older people will need to increase substantially and quickly."

Rob Burley, director of policy at Alzheimer's Society, said: "The Government and sector as a whole must act now to ensure we have future-proof plans to accommodate the enormous rise in demand.

The Department of Health said local authorities in England are being given an extra £2 billion over the next three years "to maintain access for our growing ageing population and to put the social care sector on a sustainable footing for the future".