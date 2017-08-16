- ITV Report
-
Action needed to prevent care home places 'shortfall'
Nearly 190,000 new care home places will be needed by 2035, experts have predicted.
Increases in life expectancy and rises in the number of years older people spend with substantial care needs are sparking soaring demand for places.
A new study published in The Lancet predicts the number of people aged 65 or older who will need care home places will rise by 85.7% by 2035 - with 189,043 additional places needed.
Between 1991 and 2011, the number of years spent with substantial care needs for adults over 65 nearly doubled, according to the researchers, while life expectancy increased for both men and women.
Experts said action is required immediately to prevent problems in the future.
Sir Andrew Dilnot, who chaired a government review on the funding of care and support, said: "Expenditure on the care of older people will need to increase substantially and quickly."
Rob Burley, director of policy at Alzheimer's Society, said: "The Government and sector as a whole must act now to ensure we have future-proof plans to accommodate the enormous rise in demand.
The Department of Health said local authorities in England are being given an extra £2 billion over the next three years "to maintain access for our growing ageing population and to put the social care sector on a sustainable footing for the future".
Researchers compared data from two studies, each with more than 7,500 participants aged 65 and older from Cambridgeshire, Newcastle and Nottingham, which were conducted two decades apart.
For the purposes of the study, those with a low level of dependency were classed as such if they needed help less than once a day with tasks such as washing, shopping and housework; those with medium dependency needed care at regular times each day and those with high dependency needed round-the-clock care.
The authors projected that if rates of dependency remain constant, there will be an additional 190,000 older people with medium dependency, and 163,000 with high dependency by 2025 compared with 2015.
This means that by 2025, 883,000 people will have medium dependency and 813,000 will have high dependency.
Assuming that the proportion of those with medium and high dependency who are in care homes remains constant, these increases will require a further 71,215 care home places by 2025 and 189,043 by 2035, the authors wrote.
Meanwhile, the numbers of people with low dependency needs are also expected to soar to 4.44 million by 2025.