- ITV Report
-
Brexit: Keeping Irish border free of checkpoints is 'top priority'
Keeping the Irish border free of checkpoints is the Government's top priority in post-Brexit negotiations for its only land frontier with the EU, a Whitehall position paper will state.
The document outlining the Department for Exiting the European Union's aims in talks with Brussels will also suggest there could be no customs implications at all on the Irish border.
The Government paper will dismiss any suggestion a customs border could be shifted to the Irish Sea, with checks and tariffs only in operation at entry and exit points between the island of Ireland and Great Britain.
Creating such a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK was "not constitutionally or economically viable", it will state.
The document setting out the Government's negotiating principles for the border is being published on Wednesday, 24 hours after the release of a position paper on the UK's long-term customs arrangement with the EU.
The two issues are intrinsically linked, with the dynamic at the border dependent on the shape of future customs relations between the UK and EU.
Tuesday's paper proposed a time limited-transition period of around two years. It then fleshed out two potential options for a long-term deal.
The more ambitious one would see the UK aligning or mirroring its customs approach with the EU model.
In that scenario, Wednesday's position paper on the Irish border will argue there would be no need for a customs border at all between the UK and Ireland.
The second proposed customs model, dubbed the "highly streamlined" approach, would see the UK negotiate agreements with the EU to reduce trade barriers and harness technology to avoid long queues at ports.
Wednesday's paper will reaffirm the UK government's stated commitment to maintain the almost century-old Common Travel Area (CTA), which allows for free movement of UK and Irish citizens around the island, and include a commitment to uphold the 1998 Good Friday Agreement in "all its parts".
Leaders in Dublin said avoiding a return to the paramilitary violence and terrorism of the past is crucial.
"The emphasis on the priority areas identified by the Government, including the Common Travel Area, the Good Friday Agreement, north/south cooperation and avoiding a hard border, is welcome," an Irish Government spokesman said.
"Protecting the peace process is crucial and it must not become a bargaining chip in the negotiations."
The Irish Government said the paper is "timely and helpful" as it offers more clarity and that it would analyse the ideas on the border and customs in detail and discuss them with the European Commission and Brussels chief negotiator Michel Barnier.
"The immediate focus for the coming rounds of negotiations remains on advancing the issues identified for phase one of the negotiations, including citizens' rights and the financial settlement, as well as issues specific to Ireland," the Government spokesman said.
"The Government remains hopeful that there will be sufficient progress on these issues to allow the necessary parallel discussions on the future relationship between the EU and the UK, including in relation to customs, to commence."