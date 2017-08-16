Brexit: Keeping Irish border free of checkpoints is 'top priority'

Keeping the Irish border free of checkpoints is the Government's top priority in post-Brexit negotiations for its only land frontier with the EU, a Whitehall position paper will state.

The document outlining the Department for Exiting the European Union's aims in talks with Brussels will also suggest there could be no customs implications at all on the Irish border.

The Government paper will dismiss any suggestion a customs border could be shifted to the Irish Sea, with checks and tariffs only in operation at entry and exit points between the island of Ireland and Great Britain.

Creating such a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK was "not constitutionally or economically viable", it will state.

The document setting out the Government's negotiating principles for the border is being published on Wednesday, 24 hours after the release of a position paper on the UK's long-term customs arrangement with the EU.

The two issues are intrinsically linked, with the dynamic at the border dependent on the shape of future customs relations between the UK and EU.