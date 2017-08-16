Daniel Craig confirms he will return as James Bond

Daniel Craig has confirmed he will return as the next James Bond in the 25th 007 film.

But the actor said his reprisal of the role is likely to be his last as he hopes to "go out on a high note".

The 49-year-old made the announcement on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night.

He was met with rapturous applause as he replied "yes" when the US presenter asked if he will play the next Bond.

He said he believes the film, which is due out in 2019, will be his final time as the agent.

"I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can't wait," Craig said.