East-west split throughout Wednesday

Wet and windy weather sits across the west of the UK today with some heavy rain in places and feeling cool throughout.

Further east, ahead of that Atlantic frontal system, it's a pleasant, dry and warm day with highs of 24C in Norwich.

Wind and rain moves eastwards overnight with the potential for some heavy and prolonged bursts of rain.

For much of the UK, Thursday will be a bright day with showers at times but the southeast are likely to hang onto the cloud and rain for the longest.