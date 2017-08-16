- ITV Report
Employment rises to record high but real pay is squeezed in latest official figures
The employment rate in Britain has risen to a record high - but pay is still being squeezed, official figures show.
Just over 75% of working-age residents in the UK are in a job, the highest rate since records were started in 1971, according to the Office of National Statistics
But real pay was down by 0.5% on the year once inflation was taken in account, show latest figures for April-June of this year.
Unemployment figures fell by 57,000 to 1.48 million in the quarter and is now the lowest since 2005.
Fifteen percent of British workers are now self-employed.
The data also showed an estimated 11% of the UK's workforce come from other countries - and EU nationals are more likely to be in employment than Britons.
The data showed the employment rate for EU nationals in the UK was 80.8%, compared to 75.3% among Britons and 60.9% for for non-EU nationals.
Latest estimates show that average weekly earnings increased by 2.1% over the year to June - but once inflation was taken in account they actually fell by 0.5% in real terms.
TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said rising prices and tagnant pay were a "toxic combination" for working people.