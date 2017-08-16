Freshers urged to get meningitis vaccination

New university students are being urged to get vaccinated against meningitis before starting their studies.

Leading nurses have called on "freshers" to get the vaccine for group W meningococcal disease (Men W).

Cases of meningitis and blood poisoning caused by a highly virulent strain of Men W bacteria rapidly increased from 22 cases in England in 2009/10 to 210 in 2015/16.

As a result, health officials added the Men ACWY immunisation to the national immunisation programme in August 2015.

Older teenagers and university students are being encouraged to get the vaccine as they are thought to be at a higher risk of infection because they mix closely with lots of new people - some of whom may unknowingly carry the meningococcal bacteria at the back of their noses and throats.