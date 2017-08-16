Grace Mugabe to invoke diplomatic immunity over assault claims

Grace Mugabe has requested diplomatic immunity over an allegation that she assaulted a young model.

Zimbabwe's first lady, who is still in South Africa, was accused of assaulting a a 20-year-old model in Johannesburg earlier this week.

The Zimbabwean government has asked for diplomatic immunity for a suspect involved in the assault, South Africa's police said in a statement on Wednesday.

But the police declined to name Mrs Mugabe in the case as she has not yet appeared in court.

Photos of Gabriella Engels posted on social media show a bloody gash to her head that she says was a result of the encounter.

Mrs Mugabe failed to present herself to police on Tuesday, sending her lawyers and Zimbabwe government representatives to negotiate with police over the handling of the case instead.