HMS Queen Elizabeth: Navy's newest and largest warship arrives home in Portsmouth

The Royal Navy's newest and largest warship has arrived at its home port in Portsmouth for the first time.

Crowds lined the seafront to welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth, expected to be the Navy's flagship carrier for the next 50 years.

The 65,000-tonne vessel, which will able to defend Britain "for years to come", had been training at sea after setting out from Scotland's Rosyth dockyard in June.

Followed by a flotilla of craft, the ship sailed through the Solent before docking at Portsmouth early on Wednesday.

Most crew members stood at the vessel's side to acknowledge the crowds seeing her home, with fireworks set off as she arrived.

Commander Darren Houston could be heard saying over the tannoy to those on the shore: "Good morning, Portsmouth".