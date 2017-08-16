Manchester bombing 'homeless hero' charged with Arena bank card theft

A man hailed as a homeless hero following the Manchester bombing has been charged with stealing a bank card from the Manchester Arena on the night of the terror attack.

Greater Manchester Police said Chris Parker, 33, of no fixed abode, had been charged with two counts of theft relating to a bank card being stolen from the arena on the evening of May 22.

He is remanded in custody and due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

More than £50,000 was raised for him on the GoFundMe website following reports of the help he had given on the night of the attack.

A spokesman for the crowdfunding site said: "We're monitoring the situation closely."

Twenty-two people died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert at the arena.