Chloe Ayling: Brother of chief suspect in model kidnap case is arrested in the UK

Police investigating the alleged kidnapping of the British model in Italy have arrested the brother of the chief suspect in the West Midlands.

Chloe Ayling is believed to have been snatched by a group calling itself Black Death after being lured to a fake modelling shoot in Milan last month.

Chief suspect Lukasz Pawel Herba has already been detained in Italy, and on Wednesday the National Crime Agency (NCA) said it had arrested his brother, Michal Konrad Herba.

The 36-year-old was detained at an address in the Tividale area of Sandwell, West Midlands, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Michal Konrad Herba was apprehended on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Italian authorities, the NCA said.

Ms Ayling said she was kidnapped and drugged at fake model shoot and was held captive for six days.

The NCA said in a statement: "Officers from West Midlands Police and Emsou (East Midlands Special Operations Unit) this morning arrested the brother of Lukasz Pawel Herba in connection with the kidnapping of Chloe Ayling.

"Michal Konrad Herba, 36, was apprehended at an address in the Tividale area of Birmingham on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Italian authorities. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 17 August.

"The National Crime Agency and Emsou are providing specialist support to the Italian Polizia di Stato as part of this ongoing investigation."