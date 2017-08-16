MP Sarah Champion resigns after Sun article

Labour MP Sarah Champion has resigned from the shadow Cabinet over an article she wrote about grooming gangs in The Sun.

The former shadow women and equalities secretary apologised for her "extremely poor choice of words" in her article, published on Friday, about child abuse.

Her article opened with the words: “Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls.”

But the Rotherham MP later said her piece had been altered and should “not have gone out in my name”.

The Sun says the MP’s team had fully approved the article.

Her article was written in the wake of the conviction of a gang who plied young girls and vulnerable women with drugs and alcohol, before raping and sexually abusing them at parties.

The Labour MP said on Wednesday that she was concerned that continuing in her shadow cabinet role would distract from the "crucial issues" around child protection.

She added: "I apologise for the offence caused by the extremely poor choice of words in The Sun article on Friday.

"I am concerned that my continued position in the shadow cabinet would distract from the crucial issues around child protection which I have campaigned on my entire political career.

"It is therefore with regret that I tender my resignation as shadow secretary of state for women and equalities."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "I have accepted Sarah Champion's resignation and thank her for her work in the shadow cabinet. I look forward to working together in future."