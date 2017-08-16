Noel Gallagher to play at Manchester Arena opening gig

Noel Gallagher is set to perform as Manchester Arena reopens for the first time since 22 people were killed in a terror attack at the venue.

The former Oasis star will feature in a We Are Manchester concert when the arena opens its doors again on September 9 - just under four months since the May 22 bombing.

Rick Astley, The Courteeners and Blossoms are also set to appear at the gig, the proceeds from which will go to the Manchester Memorial Fund.

The collection has been set up to establish a permanent memorial to the victims.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people when he detonated a device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert.

Tickets for the tribute gig, which cost £25 and £30, will go on sale on Thursday.