Obama's Charlottesville tweet becomes most liked post of all time

A Twitter post by Barack Obama has become the most-liked tweet of all time.

Just days after the former US president spoke out about the violence in Charlottesville with a powerful Nelson Mandela quote, his tweet had gained more than three million likes.

He followed it up with two other tweets quoting Mandela from his autobiography, Long Walk To Freedom.

Obama's series of three tweets reads: "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion.