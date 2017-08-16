Theresa May attacks Donald Trump over refusal to condemn white supremacists

Theresa May has attacked Donald Trump for refusing to condemn neo-Nazis after violent clashes in the US city of Charlottesville in which a woman was killed.

The Prime Minister said those in power have a responsibility to make it clear that "profound fascist views" are unacceptable.

She spoke out after the US President suggested that "both sides" were responsible for clashes.

Today Mrs May said: "I absolutely abhor the racism, the hatred and the violence that we have seen portrayed by these groups."