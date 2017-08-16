- ITV Report
Theresa May attacks Donald Trump over refusal to condemn white supremacists
Theresa May has attacked Donald Trump for refusing to condemn neo-Nazis after violent clashes in the US city of Charlottesville in which a woman was killed.
The Prime Minister said those in power have a responsibility to make it clear that "profound fascist views" are unacceptable.
She spoke out after the US President suggested that "both sides" were responsible for clashes.
Today Mrs May said: "I absolutely abhor the racism, the hatred and the violence that we have seen portrayed by these groups."
Mr Trump has wavered in his stance over extremist right-wingers, many of whom support his troubled presidency.
His widely criticised first response to the clashes condemned "hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" after violent attacks in Charlottesville.
Activist Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 others were injured when a suspected white supremacist ploughed into anti-fascist protesters in the city.
Mr Trump later made a more conventional statement, branding members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took part as "criminals and thugs".
But in his most recent public appearance, he again insisted there was "blame on both sides".
Mr Trump's stance has been interpreted by many as offering tacit support for the far-right.
He was attacked by politicians across the political spectrum - including senior members of the Republican party.
Mrs May has also been censured for failing for specifically criticise Mr Trump's remarks.
Justice minister Sam Gyimah said "silence matters" and told people "we must call out hate - unambiguously".
Other politicians have also questioned whether a planned state visit by the US President should go ahead in the light of his comments.