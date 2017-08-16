Third woman accuses director Roman Polanski of sexual assault

A third woman has accused Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski of sexually assaulting her as a child.

The latest accuser, who identified herself only as Robin, said she was "sexually victimised" by Polanski at the age of 16 in 1973.

Polanski's lawyer was unable to deny the allegation, having not spoken to his client since Robin came forward, but said it did not "ring true".

The latest accusation comes four decades after the 83-year-old fled the US as a fugitive for drugging and abusing a 13-year-old girl.

A judge in Los Angeles is currently considering whether to drop the case against Polanski at the request of his victim Samantha Geimer.

Robin said she has decided to speak out after being left "infuriated" by Ms Geimer's plea.

At a press conference held by lawyer Gloria Allred, she said: "I'm speaking out now so Samantha and the world will know that she is not the only minor that Roman Polanski victimised."