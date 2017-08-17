Teenagers to receive A-level results

Long-awaited A-level results will be received by teenagers on Thursday, the first to do so following major reforms of the system in England.

The reforms to A-levels introduced by the Government include a move away from coursework and modular exams, as well as a significant decision to separate AS-levels to form standalone qualifications.

This shake-up, which applies to England only, has led to a 42% drop in AS-level entries this year.

The reforms are being introduced gradually to match other countries, and to "keep pace with universities' and employers' demands", the exams regulator Ofqual said.

In addition to the A-level shake-up, there have also been reforms to the GCSE system in England.

Last year, 25.8% of A-level entries across England, Wales and Northern Ireland were awarded an A* or A, compared to 25.9% the year before, and 27% five years ago. Boys are expected to outperform girls again in terms of A*s this year.