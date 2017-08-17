- ITV Report
Teenagers to receive A-level results
Long-awaited A-level results will be received by teenagers on Thursday, the first to do so following major reforms of the system in England.
The reforms to A-levels introduced by the Government include a move away from coursework and modular exams, as well as a significant decision to separate AS-levels to form standalone qualifications.
This shake-up, which applies to England only, has led to a 42% drop in AS-level entries this year.
The reforms are being introduced gradually to match other countries, and to "keep pace with universities' and employers' demands", the exams regulator Ofqual said.
In addition to the A-level shake-up, there have also been reforms to the GCSE system in England.
Last year, 25.8% of A-level entries across England, Wales and Northern Ireland were awarded an A* or A, compared to 25.9% the year before, and 27% five years ago. Boys are expected to outperform girls again in terms of A*s this year.
School leaders warned that the A-level reform has "sounded the death knell" for qualifications that were traditionally popular with many students and universities alike.
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: "AS-levels allowed students to study four subjects knowing they would all count towards a qualification, either an AS-level or a full A-level.
"The great benefit of the old system was that it gave students a broader range of knowledge and allowed them to keep their options open for longer.
"The decision to decouple these qualifications was an entirely unnecessary reform which is narrowing the curriculum and reducing student choice."
This year will see the first A-level grades given in 13 subjects which have been reformed - art and design, biology, business, chemistry, computer science, economics, English language, English language and literature, English literature, history, physics, psychology and sociology.
These changes mean that students sit all exams at the end of the two-year-courses, rather than throughout, with less coursework.