Anti-poaching activist Wayne Lotter shot dead in Tanzania

Wayne Lotter Credit: PAMS Foundation

Wayne Lotter, the co-founder and president of conservation organisation the PAMS Foundation, has been shot dead by gunmen in Tanzania. The 51-year-old, from South Africa, was killed late on Wednesday night while travelling in a taxi through the Dar es Salaam suburb of the city, in an attack that is currently being investigated by police. In a Facebook post following his death officials at the PAMS Foundation said they were "heartbroken" by the news and remembered the keen conservationist for his "charm, brilliance and eccentric sense of humour".

Former ranger Mr Lotter has been credited for helping to arrest thousands of poachers and traffickers over the years as he lead the charge against poaching in Tanzania. The fight against poaching was clearly a very personal fight for Mr Lotter and tellingly he had told ITV News in the past that his "stomach still knots" every time he saw an elephant carcass.

Many elephants are still killed for their tusks and Mr Lotter was dedicated to stopping this awful poaching trade Credit: PAMS Foundation