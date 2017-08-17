Argos forced to give workers £1.5 million after underpaying them

Argos underpaid workers by £2.4 million. Credit: PA

Argos has dished out £1.5 million to staff they underpaid following a government investigation. The firm failed to pay some 12,176 employees the National Minimum Wage or Living Wage. Taking into account former workers too, staff found themselves £2.4 million out of a pocket. Argos, bought by Sainsbury's last year, was the worst of 233 employers which did not pay staff the minimum wage, an investigation found. More than 13,000 low-paid workers across the UK are now in line for back pay worth around £2 million.

Sainsbury's bought Argos last year. Credit: PA

Business minister Margot James said: "It is against the law to pay workers less than legal minimum wage rates, short-changing ordinary working people and undercutting honest employers. "Today's naming round identifies a record £2 million of back pay for workers and sends the clear message to employers that the Government will come down hard on those who break the law. "Common errors made by employers in this round included deducting money from pay packets to pay for uniforms, failure to account for overtime hours, and wrongly paying apprentice rates to workers."

Failing to account for overtime was one of the causes. Credit: PA