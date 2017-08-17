Hurricane Gert spells bad weather for the UK

Hurricane Gert could spell bad weather for the UK.

The storm, which is currently near Bermuda, is set to bring rain in the north this weekend.

But it could also bring warm weather with highs of 27C by Monday in the south of the country, the Met Office said.

Forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "There is still a little bit of uncertainty. If the hurricane tracks a little bit further south, that rain will be a bit further south.

"At the same time, if it tracks further north, then the drier, warmer air will be a bit further north too."

Winds from Hurricane Gert will peak at 80mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

It will then lose strength and be absorbed into a low pressure system.

In the UK, temperatures between 23C and 25C are expected across much of the south east, where the warm weather could continue into next week.