Barcelona attack: What do we know so far?

Emergency workers at the scene Credit: AP

The victims:

At least one person has died and 32 people are injured, Spanish officials confirmed. Catalan police tweeted "there are mortal victims and injured from the crash" without specifying any numbers. Identities of victims have not been confirmed as yet.

Who is behind the attack?

Police are hunting for the driver of a white Fiat van, who fled on foot after the attack in Las Ramblas. There are also thought to be two armed men holed up in a bar near the scene. Catalan police said: "We confirm the terrorist attack. The protocol for terrorist attacks has been activated."

What do the British officials say?

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in contact with the Spanish authorities and seeking more information following an incident in Barcelona. "Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the emergency services."

Where did the incident take place?