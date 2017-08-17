Blustery winds pick up

A blustery 24 hours with downpours across Wales, the Midland, northern England and Scotland later in the night waking some of us before dawn.

Elsewhere, clearer skies and a sunnier start to Friday.

Overnight rain will be stalling across north-eastern Scotland and another splurge of rain will be moving into Irish Sea coastal counties along with the Isle of Man.

Quite blustery for all of us - so any showers through Wales and the West Country will move through at quite a pace.

For the rest of us a fine day with sunshine but temperatures down a notch on the last few days with the breeze.