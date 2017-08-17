Cornish fish restaurant named best in the UK

A Cornish fish restaurant has been named the best in the UK - knocking Cumbria's L'Enclume into second place after five years at the top.

Restaurant Nathan Outlaw - named after its founder - was praised by the Good Food Guide for its efforts to "educate and encourage the public appetite for fish".

Outlaw, 39, who has worked with TV chef Rick Stein, founded the two Michelin star eatery in 2007, and first made it on the list in 2009 at number 11.

He said it was "phenomenal" to be named number one.

"It just goes to show that if you stay true to yourself, get your head down, look after your customers and use the very best ingredients available to you, you'll make it to the top," Outlaw said.

Despite losing its top ranking, Simon Rogan's L'Enclume in the village of Cartmel retained its perfect 10 score.

Pollen Street Social in London, Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottinghamshire and Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck in Berkshire came in at third, fourth and fifth respectively, each with a score of nine.